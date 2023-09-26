Mass food distribution scheduled in Preble County today

PREBLE COUNTY — The Foodbank will be hosting a mass food distribution today.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mass food distribution scheduled in Preble County this week

It will take place inside the Toney Building at the Preble County Fairgrounds today, the Dayton Foodbank announced.

“The Preble County Mass Food Distribution is an annual event where our Foodbank team and CareSource partners distribute fresh food directly to those who lack food security,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Inflation is really impacting household food budgets, and individuals are needing emergency food assistance for longer periods of time,” Riley stated.

The Foodbank will be giving away free food from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. today on South Franklin Street in Eaton.

They are asking no one to arrive before 9 a.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group