Mass casualty training taking place in Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND — A mass casualty incident training exercise will take place in Richmond on Saturday.
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The exercise will take place at the Richmond Municipal Airport from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Richmond Police Department.
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Residents may notice emergency vehicles, helicopters, and a school bus in the area.
Police will have signs posted to inform people that it is a planned exercise.
Traffic near the airport may be slower than normal. Drivers are asked to use caution, be patient, and allow for extra travel time.
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