Marijuana truck disappears after short investigation in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A truck advertising the sale of THC and CBD-containing products suspiciously disappeared soon after News Center 7 began investigating the possibly illegal business.

News Center 7 Investigative Reporter John Bedell looked into a truck that was openly advertising the sale of THC and CBD-containing products. Whether the truck had the appropriate licenses to sell medicinal marijuana in the state of Ohio, the truck was still guilty of a zoning violation.

Bedell spoke with some of the residents in Miamisburg who noticed the truck as clear as day.

“Uh... That do look like a marijuana truck,” Eric Johnson, a resident, said.

“That’s what it looks like. Don’t you think? That’s what it looks like!” Diane Kramek, another resident, said pointing to the marijuana leaf on the side of the vehicle.

The vehicle also displayed a QR code that took a potential customer to the company’s website. The advertisement message read, “No card needed!” and “Shipped right to your door!” Many of the products listed CBD and THC as an active ingredient in the product.

“Yeah it looks like kind of Door Dash for marijuana. I mean that would be my first thought,” Jake Maus, a Miamisburg resident, said.

“I think some people do need to check it out a little more,” Johnson said.

News Center 7 checked into it and found that they were in violating of a zoning code, even if the truck was just an advertisement.

“Well, for us, it’s really a sign code violation. It really serves as a mobile billboard and we don’t allow billboards in the city,” City of Miamisburg Development Director Chris Fine said.

Bedell wanted to understand more about the truck and the services the company provided after finding a piece of paper on the dash saying, “Please call with any concerns about this vehicle.” However, once Bedell looked into the truck and left a message, the truck disappeared.

It appears that the truck disappeared because Fine also found that flyer and spoke with the company, informing them that they were violating a zoning code. As aforementioned, the truck serving as an advertisement could not be parked anywhere in the city of Miamisburg.

Once they moved it, there was no longer a violation, which prompted the city to drop the case and no longer be involved with the issue.

