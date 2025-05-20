Marginal risk for showers, storms today; damaging winds, hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain chances will linger throughout the week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 at Noon.

We will see showers move in this morning. The heaviest will be late this morning.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says hydroplaning and loss of visibility are possible with heavier showers.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is likely late this afternoon into the evening.

“Our atmosphere will be worked over with morning rain and storm chances,” said Ritz. “It will be hard to maintain instability for afternoon storms.”

The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, a Level 1 out of 5.

“If anything turns severe, damaging wind will be the greatest threat,” she said. “Small hail is possible, but the threat is much lower.”

Rain chances will linger through Friday.

