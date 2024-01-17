Many local schools closed, delayed this morning due to bitter cold temperatures

MIAMI VALLEY — Many local schools across the region are either closed or on a delay this morning due to the bitter cold temperatures.

>>STAY INFORMED: Latest school, business closures and delays

The entire region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Very cold wind chills are expected this morning and wind chills are expected to be as low as 15 below zero.

>>Bitterly cold, Wind Chill Advisory for region this AM; Accumulating snow likely later this week

At least 100 schools and businesses have decided to either be closed or open late today.

This includes the following:

Dayton Public Schools

Springfield City Schools

Trotwood-Madison City Schools

Preble Shawnee Schools

Valley View Local Schools

>>‘Every person has infinite value;’ Pop-up warming shelter opens its doors to ‘unsheltered’ neighbors

Wright State University also announced that its both Dayton and Lake campuses would delay its “physical opening today.”

They will both open at 10 a.m. and any classes that begin at 10.m. have been moved to remote delivery, according to a university spokesperson.

Employees scheduled to work on campus between 7 and 10 a.m. should work remotely and if possible, report to campus at 10 a.m.

No changes have been announced to the remote operations schedule the spokesperson said.

>>Local school districts share how they decide on winter weather cancellations, delays

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is checking conditions this morning while Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking temperatures with a potential for more accumulating snow. We have full team coverage NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

To check the full list of closings and delays, visit this website.

©2024 Cox Media Group