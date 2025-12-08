Manufacturing industry is growing in Dayton region; Salaries increase

DAYTON — Dayton’s manufacturing industry is thriving, with significant growth in the number of companies and job openings.

The Dayton region is home to more than 2,500 manufacturing companies, with over 1,800 job openings listed each month. This growth contrasts with national trends where hiring has slowed, and investment in manufacturing has decreased.

“Almost all the metrics in the Dayton region as it relates to manufacturing are up,” said Amy Schrimpf, President of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association.

The average salary for manufacturing jobs in Dayton has increased from just under $87,000 a year ago to now above $90,000 in 2025, covering positions from entry-level to management.

Schrimpf emphasized the importance of career exposure, stating, “We’re doing a lot to go into the schools to talk to students about careers in manufacturing, what that would look like, what kind of education they need, and where they can get it.”

Despite concerns about tariffs earlier this year, Schrimpf noted that many DRMA members have been able to adjust procedures to minimize the impact.

With rising payrolls and salaries, Dayton’s manufacturing industry continues to thrive, offering promising opportunities for the local workforce.

