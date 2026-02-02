Man’s finger almost bitten off during dog attack

DAYTON — A man was hurt after being bitten by a dog on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 50 block of Forest Glen Ave on reports of a person bitten by a dog.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers entered the home and found a man lying on his back and partially conscious in a bedroom, according to a police report.

He had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds.

His right pinky finger had been almost bitten off completely, the police report states.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center took custody of the dog.

The man had admitted to police that he used cocaine and drank alcohol shortly before the attack.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was placed in a critical care room.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group