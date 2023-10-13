‘Mandatory’ water reductions ordered in Darke County community amid drought conditions

VERSAILLES — Extended drought conditions and a drop in water levels in the aquifer that supplies a Darke County community has village leaders urging residents to start conserving water.

The notice was posted by the Village of Versailles Thursday calling for a “mandatory water reduction” to “help conserve as much water as possible,” a village spokesperson said in the statement.

“The Village’s water supply wells have been running longer and harder for some time and the aquifer that supplies the Village ground water has dropped.”

Additionally, people with outdoor home irrigation systems have been asked to stop using them immediately.

News Center 7 has asked the Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker if deputies will be enforcing the request and we are awaiting a response.

