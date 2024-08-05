UPDATE: Man, woman found dead in Miami Township house

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a Miami Township house Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Miami Township Police Department.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office identifies the woman as Leah Staverman, 29, and the man as Kristian Nikolov, 33.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Delavan Drive at approximately 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call for a welfare check on Staverman.

The spokesperson said Staverman reportedly lived with her boyfriend, Nikolov.

The pair “had a history of domestic disputes,” the spokesperson said.

One of Nikolov’s family members requested the welfare check after he called them and claimed he killed his girlfriend, according to the spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the house, they found both Nikolov and Staverman dead in an upstairs bedroom.

“Evidence suggests that the two engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in the stabbing death of the female,” the spokesperson said.

Nikolov sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The spokesperson said there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in this incident.

The Miami Township Police Department will continue investigating this incident.

