Man who tried to order Rally’s food at KFC leads police on chase with scooter

CLEVELAND — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Cleveland after trying to order Rally’s food at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in the 4000 block of Mayfield Rd. on Nov.14

A KFC employee told the man they don’t serve Rally’s food, and he threatened to “smack” an employee, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The South Euclid Police Department arrived on scene and saw the man leave on a blue moped.

The driver of the moped then began driving on the sidewalk and ignored commands from officers to stop scootering.

The driver began driving westbound on Argonne Rd.

An officer saw the driver turn his body away from the road and proceed to extend his middle finger in the direction of the officers.

Due to the driver being distracted, he lost control of the moped and was launched into a tree on Argonne Rd.

The driver was assessed and transported to the hospital.

The man was charged with disorderly conduct, OVI, no motorcycle license, reckless operation, and operation of a motorcycle without a helmet.

A charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer is under review.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group