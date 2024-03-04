Man who stabbed Ohio police officer 10 times sentenced to prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A man guilty of stabbing an Ohio police officer in 2022 has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

Cameron Howard, 28, stabbed Orange Village Police Sergeant Mike Debalijak 10 times with a 9-inch knife.

He was struck in his head, face, neck, upper cheek, and left hand. Debalijak also sustained a fractured skull.

On Jan. 30, Howard was found guilty of two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, one count of attempted murder, and one count of attempted aggravated murder in a Cuyahoga County Court, WOIO-19 reported.

The attack happened on March 30, 2022, at the Extended Stay American Hotel in the 3800 block of Orange Pl.

He was initially called on reports of an unwanted guest who was being disrespectful to hotel staff, WOIO-19 reported.

When Debalijak arrived, Howard attacked him without warning or provocation.

Debalijak tased Howard and was able to take him into custody, despite his injuries, WOIO-19 reported.

