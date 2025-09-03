Man who shot, killed 3 people in Ohio neighborhood dies from injuries

CINCINNATI — The man who police say shot and killed three people in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Mount Washington over the weekend has died, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Samuel Tyler Ericksen, 26, died from injuries stemming from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Cincinnati police said Ericksen shot and killed Bemnet Deresse, 27, Eden Adugna, 22, and Feven Adugna, 20, on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Beacon Street around 1:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found four people shot. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics transported the other victim and Ericksen to UC Medical Center. The third victim died from their injuries there.

Ericksen remained in the hospital until he died from his injuries.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham previously told WCPO that there were still “a lot of unknown questions” regarding what happened.

“Truly a tragedy today. The pain is very widespread, being felt by those involved, by our officers, by the residential community here. It’s very sad,” Cunningham said.

A spokesperson for TriHealth sent a statement to WCPO regarding “cherished” Good Samaritan Hospital employees Eden and Feven Adugna.

“The TriHealth family is devastated by the tragic passing of two cherished Good Samaritan Hospital team members. Their dedication and spirit touched everyone who worked alongside them,” the spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time, and we remain committed to providing ongoing support to all affected.”

