Man who beat, choked woman for several hours learns punishment

DAYTON — A man who beat and choked a woman for several hours has learned his punishment.

Michael D. Curry, 55, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Curry pleaded guilty to strangulation and felonious assault charges in February.

As part of his plea deal, the rape and kidnapping charges were dismissed.

Curry’s sentencing stems from an incident that occurred in 2023.

A woman asked him to pick up from a doctor’s appointment on October 10, according to an affidavit.

The woman said that Curry refused to take her home for several hours and prevented her from getting out of the car by pulling her back inside and assaulting her.

She said that Curry punched her, hit her on the back with a metal rod, and choked her until she was unconscious.

Curry will serve his sentence at the Correction Reception Center in Pickaway County.

