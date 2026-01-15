Man who admits to shooting woman during argument learns sentence

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man accused of shooting a woman in Harrison Township over the summer has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Caleb Cox, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison on Jan. 12 after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

He will serve the sentence at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Center.

If the parole board deems it necessary, Cox could be placed on probation for up to two years upon release, court records said.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Lodell Avenue on June 18, 2025.

Upon arrival, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman in the home with a gunshot wound to the right outer thigh.

An investigation revealed that Cox shot the woman during a fight at his home.

The woman was curled up on the bed and was shot in the thigh.

The bullet tracked upward through her abdominal area.

Cox allegedly told the victim he planned to shoot himself.

The sheriff’s office said the victim called 911 and falsely claimed she had shot herself.

Witnesses told deputies that Cox carried the woman to the front porch, then jumped from a window and poured gasoline on himself.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group