Man shoots woman before pouring gasoline on himself, sheriff’s office says

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman remains in critical condition after a shooting in Harrison Township.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on June 18, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lodell Ave on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman inside the home with a gunshot wound to the right outer thigh, according to a press release.

An investigation revealed that Caleb Cox, 29, shot the woman during a fight at his home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was curled up on the bed and was shot in the thigh.

The bullet tracked upward through her abdominal area.

Cox then allegedly told the woman he planned to shoot himself.

The woman called 911 and falsely claimed she had shot herself, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told deputies that Cox carried the woman to the front porch, then jumped from a window and poured gasoline on himself.

Deputies on scene completed life-saving measures on the woman until medics arrived.

She was taken to the hospital and rushed to surgery, according to the press release.

The woman remains in critical condition.

Cox was indicted on charges of felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence.

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

