Man wanted in connection with domestic violence in custody

GREENVILLE — A wanted local man is now in custody.

The Greenville Police Department wrote on social media that Bryan Ward, 37, of Versailles, was found and taken into custody.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he was wanted on warrants in connection with domestic violence by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Adult Parole Authority.

Online jail records indicate that Greenville officers arrested Ward at the Darke/Miami County line.

He was booked on one felony count for domestic violence, knowingly causing physical harm, and strangulation, causing or creating a substantial risk.

Ward is currently in the Darke County Jail on no bond.

