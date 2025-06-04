Local

Can you help? Police looking for wanted man connected to domestic violence

By WHIO Staff
GREENVILLE — Can you help the police?

The Greenville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a wanted man, according to a social media post.

Bryan Ward, 37, of Versailles, is wanted on warrants connected to domestic violence by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Adult Parole Authority.

Greenville Police posted a Ward’s photo on its Facebook page.

If you have information on where he is, contact the Greenville Police at (937) 548-1103.

