Man steals ‘large amount of cash’ from strip club, police say

AKRON — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a strip club and taking a large amount of cash.
On July 15, shortly after midnight, a man entered the Peppermint Hippo through a back door and stole a large amount of cash from the office, according to Akron Police Department.
Police posted surveillance video on social media and asked anyone who can identify the man to contact them at 330-375-2464.
Tips can also be submitted via the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or through Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
