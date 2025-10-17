Man to spend decades in prison for murder of his own niece

SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered his niece has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 reported in April, what started as a suspicious death turned into a homicide investigation.

Raymond Scott was sentenced to 31.5 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, domestic violence, and aggravated murder, according to court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Feb. 15, Springfield officers responded to Jasper Street for reports of an unresponsive 22-year-old woman.

The woman, identified in a police report as Kaleena Bentley, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A coroner ruled Bentley died of strangulation, and prosecutors approved murder charges.

Scott was identified as a possible suspect after reviewing cameras in the area.

Bentley is Scott’s niece, according to a police report.

Police said they have uncovered at least two other women whom Scott is criminally charged with assaulting and choking. Those victims survived.

As part of his sentence, Scott must also register as a sex offender.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group