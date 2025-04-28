Man shot at Circle K; 17-year-old arrested

ST. MARYS — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg at a Circle K gas station Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called to the gas station on North Spruce Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his lower leg, St. Marys Police said in a media release.

Several people left the scene, but a 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Troy and is being held on a felonious assault charge.

TRENDING STORIES:

The initial police investigation found that there were two groups involved in an ‘altercation’ before the gun was shown and a shot was fired.

Police believe that the man’s injury is non-life-threatening. The shooting victim is being treated at the Joint Township Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group