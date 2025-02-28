Man shot by security guard at local Kroger sentenced

Harrison Township — A man shot by a security guard during a theft at Kroger has learned his punishment.

Jesus Hurtado, 23, pleaded guilty to a misdeamoner theft charge, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Oct. 31, 2024 store management for the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue reported that they wanted someone out of the store around 8:09 a.m. This person, later identified as Hurtado, was heavily covered with things including a face mask.

Hurtado entered the store and began stealing items, according to court documents.

A third-party security guard contracted by Kroger approached Hurtado, “at which time he became aggressive and made threats” toward the guard and another security guard. The guard asked him to leave the store.

“Hurtado then displayed a handgun towards the security guard as he was walking out of the store, at which time (the guard), who already had (their) firearm drawn, fired several shots and struck Hurtado,” court documents state.

The guard then rendered first aid until deputies and paramedics arrived.

Hurtado was booked in jail on Nov. 5 after being released from the hospital.

