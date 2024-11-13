Man shot by security guard at Kroger formally charged

HARRISON TWP. — The man who was shot by a security guard at Kroger in Harrison Twp. on Halloween has been formally charged.

Jesus Hurtado, 23, was indicted on aggravated robbery and robbery charges on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Montgomery County Jail records indicate that Hurtado was booked in jail on Nov. 5 after being released from the hospital.

As News Center 7 previously reported, store management for the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue reported that they wanted someone out of the store around 8:09 a.m. This person, later identified as Hurtado, was heavily covered with things including a face mask.

According to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, Hurtado allegedly entered the store and began stealing items.

A third-party security guard contracted by Kroger approached Hurtado, “at which time he became aggressive and made threats” toward the guard and another security guard. The guard asked him to leave the store.

“Hurtado then displayed a handgun towards the security guard as he was walking out of the store, at which time (the guard), who already had (their) firearm drawn, fired several shots and struck Hurtado,” court documents state.

The guard then rendered first aid until deputies and paramedics arrived.

Body camera video captured the entire incident, according to court documents.

The case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Hurtado is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

