Man shot by officers after pointing ‘AR15-style’ air rifle at them enters plea

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man shot by a Huber Heights officer after pointing an “AR15-style rifle” at police has entered his plea.

Kenneth Leroy Haught, 42, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

In exchange for his plea, charges including felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business were dismissed.

Haught was involved in a road rage incident and chased another vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

The vehicles ended up at a Shell Station where Haught rammed the other car, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Huber Heights police responded and Haught drove away prompting a chase.

A victim accused Haught of firing shots at his car and ramming into his car.

When stopped in a yard next to a home on Taylorsville Road, Haught was seen on police video getting out of his car and pointing an “AR15-style rifle” at officers. At that point, he was shot by a Huber Heights officer.

Police said that the weapon that he had was a DPMS Full Auto SBR Air Rifle.

He is due next in court on Dec. 18.

