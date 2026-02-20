Man shot after pointing gun at Xenia police enters plea

XENIA — A man who was shot by Xenia police after pointing a gun at them has pleaded guilty.

Kyle Berry pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault for his actions, which led to an officer-involved shooting on June 30, 2024.

The shooting occurred just after 7:25 a.m. in the area of 190 Bellbrook Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Prosecutors said Berry left his apartment armed with a .45 caliber handgun and shot at a garage located on a nearby property and at a vehicle in the apartment’s parking lot.

The apartment manager called 911.

As police were arriving, Berry pointed his gun at the apartment manager and fired again.

The manager was able to take cover inside the building and was not hurt.

Two officers made contact with Berry and asked him to drop his weapon.

He immediately raised his firearm and pointed it at one of the officers.

Two Xenia officers shot at Berry, hitting him once.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Berry was taken into custody.

An investigation by the Ohio BCI determined the officers used appropriate force.

Berry is set to be sentenced on April 2.

He faces up to 25 years in prison.

