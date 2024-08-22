Man seriously injured after being hit by car on US-35

DAYTON — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on US-35 Wednesday evening.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 7 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to US-35 eastbound near South Ludlow Street for a crash.

A 32-year-old man attempted to cross US-35 on foot when he walked into the roadway as a car was traveling around 55 miles per hour, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The car attempted to avoid the man but failed to do so, hitting the man.

The man hit by the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was cited for walking on the freeway, according to the crash report.

The car that hit the man was totaled and had to be towed away. The driver was not injured.

As of Thursday, the man hospitalized is in stable condition, according to Dayton police.

