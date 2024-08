DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a person was hit by a car in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Dayton police were called to US-35 eastbound at South Ludlow Street for reports of a person hit by a car, according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

>> 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Miami County

All lanes were blocked in the area but reopened around 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.