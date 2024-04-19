Local

Man in serious condition after hit and run crash in Springfield

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A man is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Springfield last night.

News Center 7 previously reported that Careflight had been put on standby for a crash on Mount Vernon Ave in Springfield Wednesday night just after 7 p.m.

Today, Springfield police confirmed that the man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police are still looking for the suspect vehicle.


