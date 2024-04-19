Man sentenced to probation for gunfight at Harrison Township bar last year

HARRISON TWP. — A man has been sentenced to probation following a gunfight at a Harrison Township last year.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 hospitalized following shooting outside Harrison Township bar

Antonio Ferguson II, 37, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Pleas Court to up to five years of “community control sanctions” after he pled guilty in March to aggravated assault, according to court documents.

News Center 7 reported last July that two people were hospitalized following a shooting at around 2:20 a.m. outside the Palms’ Lounge at the 4900 block of Old Barn Road.

A fight started inside the bar and then went out into the parking lot where several people started shooting each other, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Medics transported two people to area hospitals.

Ferguson was formally charged back in August, court documents said.

>>City of Troy to reopen part of street today where historical Tavern building located

Among the conditions of his probation, he is not permitted to enter Palms Lounge or any business that sells alcoholic beverages.

If he violates his probation, he faces up to six to 18 months in prison, according to a sentencing document.

©2024 Cox Media Group