Final person charged in 2022 Miami County park shooting sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — The final person charged in a shooting at a Miami County Park is headed to prison.

Courtney McCarel-Kraska, 38, of Piqua, was sentenced to six years in jail in Miami County Pleas Court on April 25, according to court records.

She pleaded guilty in March 2023 to attempted murder with a firearms specification, felonious assault, and tampering with records.

As News Center 7 reported back in 2022, McCarel-Kraska was one of five formally charged following a shooting at Troy Community Park on Adams Street on August 24, 2022, which police called drug-related.

A 29-year-old man who got shot in the chest survived.

