Man sentenced to prison for deadly road rage shooting of semi driver

SIDNEY — A man will spend decades in prison for shooting and killing a man in Sidney in August 2023.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
LaShawn Hughes was sentenced to at least 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Tyler Welsh.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Semi rips front porch off Piqua home
- Assistant EMS chief pleads guilty to theft of drugs charges
- 1 dead after house fire in Riverside
As News Center 7 previously reported, in August 2023 Sidney dispatchers got a call about a man down in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Ferguson Court.
When officers arrived they found Welsh, 32, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Sidney Police Department.
Hughes was arrested after driving away from the scene in his semi-truck.
Police said they believe the fight between the two men was likely due to a road rage incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]