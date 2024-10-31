Man sentenced to prison for deadly road rage shooting of semi driver

SIDNEY — A man will spend decades in prison for shooting and killing a man in Sidney in August 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

LaShawn Hughes was sentenced to at least 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Tyler Welsh.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, in August 2023 Sidney dispatchers got a call about a man down in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Ferguson Court.

When officers arrived they found Welsh, 32, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Sidney Police Department.

Hughes was arrested after driving away from the scene in his semi-truck.

Police said they believe the fight between the two men was likely due to a road rage incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



