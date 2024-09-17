Man found guilty of deadly road rage shooting

SIDNEY — A North Carolina man accused of killing a man in a road rage shooting has been found guilty.
A jury found LaShawn Hughes guilty of murder, having weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence, according to court records.
In August 2023 Sidney dispatchers got a call about a man down in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Ferguson Court.
When officers arrived they found Tyler Welsh, 32, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Sidney Police Department.
Hughes was arrested after driving away from the scene in his semi-truck.
Police said they believe the fight between the two men was likely due to a road rage incident.
Hughes is set to be sentenced on Oct. 25.
