Man found guilty of deadly road rage shooting

SIDNEY — A North Carolina man accused of killing a man in a road rage shooting has been found guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A jury found LaShawn Hughes guilty of murder, having weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: North Carolina man arrested after road rage allegedly leads to deadly shooting in Sidney

In August 2023 Sidney dispatchers got a call about a man down in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Ferguson Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived they found Tyler Welsh, 32, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Sidney Police Department.

Hughes was arrested after driving away from the scene in his semi-truck.

Police said they believe the fight between the two men was likely due to a road rage incident.

Hughes is set to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



