Man sentenced to decades in prison for rape of children

PREBLE COUNTY — A man will spend at least two decades in prison for the sexual abuse of two children.

In October 2024, two juvenile victims who, with the support of their mother and a family friend, reported ongoing sexual abuse by Robert Stidham, prosecutors said.

This launched an investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

“This case is an example of the saying ‘it takes a village’. From the tireless efforts of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the caring expertise of the JACY House, to the support and love of the victim’s mother and longtime friend, the voices of the juvenile victims were heard,” Preble County Prosecuting Attorney Eric E. Marit stated.

The victims were interviewed by specialists at JACY House in Richmond, Indiana, who are trained in handling cases involving child abuse.

Prosecutors said their interviews were crucial in detailing the abuse they suffered.

A jury trial began on Sept. 16, 2025.

During the trial, Stidham changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’ after consulting with his attorney, and the victims’ family agreed to re-open a previously issued plea offer.

The plea offer was initially extended to protect the juvenile victims from the trauma of testifying in court.

Stidham will spend 20 to 25 years in prison and will be registered as a sex offender for life.

