Man reunited with people who saved his life during 5K

CENTERVILLE — Heart attack survivor Trent Elam reunited Thursday with four strangers who saved his life after he collapsed during a 5K race last year.

The group, which included nurses and police officers, performed immediate CPR on Elam until he could be taken to the hospital.

There are approximately 350,000 cardiac arrests nationwide each year, but only 9% of patients survive and recover.

Elam was transported to medical care within 17 minutes of his collapse.

The Thursday reunion marked the first time the original four women who started the life-saving measures were able to see Elam since his recovery.

The event was held to honor the first responders involved in his care.

Stephanie Cleverly, a registered nurse who assisted during the emergency, attended the ceremony to see Elam.

“I’m just thankful that everything turned out and he can be there for his kids growing up and everything,” Cleverly said.

Elam spoke at a podium during the event to express his appreciation for the strangers who intervened.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am,” Elam said. He noted that he has undergone multiple surgeries since the incident to address his health.

Elam described his current physical condition as a significant improvement.

“Everything’s going fantastic,” Elam said. “I mean, I could not say enough about everything that has transpired.”

Stephanie Elam, Trent’s wife, said the family has maintained hope throughout the recovery process.

“I feel like we’re at a really good spot right now that we just trust God with the whole plan,” she said.

The Elam family noted that while things are returning to normal, they continue to monitor his health on a day-to-day basis.

