Man pleads guilty to killing kitten out of rage after losing his phone

DAYTON — A man accused of killing a kitten in front of his kids and their mother is pleading guilty.

Maccado Black, 31, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of cruelty to companion animals, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to a year in prison.

In October, Black was accused of getting so upset after being unable to find his phone that he grabbed a kitten that was on the porch of a Wildwood Avenue home and killed it in a fit of rage, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed first in Dayton Municipal Court.

He did this in front of his kids and their mother.

Black remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

