Man pleads guilty to downtown Dayton vandalism spree

DAYTON — The man accused of being a menace by downtown Dayton business owners for more than a decade may be going to prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in the courtroom on Monday. He’ll have the latest on where the case goes from here tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Mark Arden, 60, pleaded guilty to eight charges in connection with a downtown vandalism spree, leading to his most recent arrest in August.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police and prosecutors say Arden damaged seven different businesses on Aug. 12.

One of those was the Teardrop Steakhouse. He then his a bookstore and several businesses in the Talbott Tower.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group