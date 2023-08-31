Man missing from Middletown found dead in Franklin

FRANKLIN — A man reported missing from Middletown was found dead on Wednesday.

Stavro Ververis was found in his car in Franklin, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and his identity was confirmed.

Ververis was reported missing by Middletown police after he was last seen on August 23.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

