Butler Twp. officer accused of punching woman to make court appearance today

VANDALIA — The Butler Township police sergeant who punched a woman outside a McDonald’s in the township in January, while trying to take her into custody, will appear in court today.

Sgt. Todd Stanley, charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from the incident, will appear in Vandalia Municipal Court at 9 a.m. this morning, according to online court records. He was arraigned on April 20.

News Center 7 previously reported back in April that Sgt. Stanley remained on administrative leave as the Department of Justice investigation was not complete and the Butler Twp. Police Department internal investigation was ongoing, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.

“We can provide no further comment due to the ongoing investigations,” Chief Porter said back in April regarding the Jan. 16 incident.

A bystander’s video showed an officer punching a woman multiple times during an arrest at a McDonalds on York Commons Boulevard on the afternoon of Jan. 16.

Porter confirmed the video and identified the officers involved in the call as Sgt. Stanley and Officer Tim Zellers. Stanley has been with the department 22 1/2 years, while Zellers has been with the department for 2 1/2 years. Neither officer had any previous reprimands in their files, according to Porter.

