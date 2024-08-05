Man on medical leave from local jail accused of breaking into home

WAYNE COUNTY — A man is accused of breaking into an area home while he was on medical leave from jail.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home alarm in the 4000 block of US-27.

When deputies arrived they found an open door with pry marks on it, according to a media release.

Deputies positioned themselves outside the home when they saw a man exiting the basement carrying items from inside the home.

>> Police chief arrested while off-duty at county fair; Mayor issues statement on his arrest

When deputies identified themselves the man ran.

Deputies were able to arrest the man who was identified as Robert Bragg.

Bragg was released from the Miami County Jail on Aug. 1 for a medical furlough, deputies said.

Bragg also had active warrants through Wayne County for charges including battery and burglary.

He was booked into jail on preliminary charges of burglary and resisting law enforcement.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

















©2024 Cox Media Group