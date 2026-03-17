Man learns sentence for murder of his ex-girlfriend

DAYTON — A man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of his ex-girlfriend’s murder in Dayton.

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Terrell Johnson, 46, was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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Johnson was arrested and charged in March 2025 in connection with the deadly shooting of Marquia Hunter, 38, on City View Terrace.

During the investigation, it was learned that Hunter had an active protection order against Johnson and that he had a prior conviction for violating a protection order.

After a bench trial, a judge found Johnson guilty of all counts, which included murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

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