Man formally charged in fatal shooting of Dayton woman

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Dayton Thursday.

As previously reported on News Center 7, a Dayton Police report indicated that Terrell Johnson, 45, had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Johnson has been indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and violating a protection order, according to court documents.

Police were called to the 4300 block of City View Terrace around 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting Sunday night.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman who had died from her injuries.

The woman was identified on Wednesday as Marquia Hunter, 38, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

According to court documents, Hunter had a protection order against Johnson, and that Johnson had previously violated the protection order.

Johnson’s bond is set at $2 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2.

