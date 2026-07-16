Man learns punishment for trying to claim, sell elderly man’s house

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment after he tried to claim and sell an elderly man’s house.

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Terry Anderson was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court documents.

Anderson and his codefendant, Angela Croley, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony tampering with government records.

Croley has not yet been sentenced.

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As previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted about the fraud in October 2024.

Croley and Anderson created fake documents to claim and sell a home they didn’t own.

The original homeowner had been transferred to a nursing home.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office encourages homeowners to take steps to protect their property.

One tool available is the Montgomery County Recorder’s Fraud Alert Notification System (FAN). To sign up, click here.

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