15-year-old shot as group of juveniles played with gun at Dayton home, police say

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a Dayton home this week.

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On Tuesday, officers were called to the first block of Pinehurst Avenue on a suspicious circumstance call.

Sergeant Andrew Zecchini, of the Dayton Police Department, said the call was upgraded to a person shot while crews were en route.

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When they got to the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

Officers rendered first aid and put a tourniquet on the teen’s arm.

Officers learned that four juveniles were in the house and playing with a gun. While one was holding it, the gun went off, striking the 15-year-old.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

The case remains under investigation, and detectives will present it to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges, according to Zecchini.

News Center 7 has reached back out to the Dayton Police Department to get further information about the extent of the teen’s injuries. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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