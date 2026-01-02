Man learns punishment for shooting that seriously hurt woman

DAYTON — A man has learned how long he will spend in prison for a shooting that seriously injured a woman.
Devin Rogers was sentenced to eight to 10.5 years in prison, according to court records.
Rogers pleaded guilty to felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises in December.
The shooting happened on Jan. 20, 2025, in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue.
Rogers shot at a vehicle, which resulted in serious injuries to a woman and a risk of serious injuries to another.
Once released, he will be on probation for at least two years.
