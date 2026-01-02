Man learns punishment for shooting that seriously hurt woman

DAYTON — A man has learned how long he will spend in prison for a shooting that seriously injured a woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Devin Rogers was sentenced to eight to 10.5 years in prison, according to court records.

Rogers pleaded guilty to felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises in December.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened on Jan. 20, 2025, in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue.

Rogers shot at a vehicle, which resulted in serious injuries to a woman and a risk of serious injuries to another.

Once released, he will be on probation for at least two years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group