Man learns punishment after pleading guilty to wrong-way OVI crash on I-75 in 2022

HARRISON TWP. — A man has avoided time in jail after pleading guilty to charges in a wrong way OVI crash on Interstate 75 back in 2022.

Pascal Micucu Mutabazi, 26, appeared Monday in Montgomery County Pleas Court and was placed on five years probation, according to court documents.

He also had his driver’s license suspended for one year.

Mutabazi will also have to pay around $2,300 in restitution.

News Center 7 previously reported back in February that he pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges, Vehicular Assault and OVI.

As part of the plea agreement, a felony aggravated assault charge and open container, a minor misdemeanor, were both dismissed.

Mutabazi drove a 2012 Hyundai Genesis on Dec. 11, 2022, around 2:50 a.m., going east on Needmore Road when at the exit ramp to Southbound Interstate 75, he crossed over the westbound lanes and ran off the east side for the off-ramp, an online crash report stated.

The vehicle slid sideways down the embankment and collided with the guardrail on I-75 and drove on SB I-75 heading north.

The car then crashed into the front of a 2017 Lincoln MKZ in the middle lane and caused it to overturn, the crash report said.

Both drivers along with Mutabazi’s passengers, two 24-year-old Dayton men, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

