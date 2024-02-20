Man pleads guilty in wrong-way OVI crash on I-75 in 2022 that injured 4

HARRISON TWP. — A man pled guilty to charges in a wrong way OVI crash on Interstate 75 that seriously injured three others and himself back in 2022.

Pascal Micucu Mutabazi, 26, pled guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Friday to two misdemeanor charges, Vehicular Assault and OVI, according to court documents.

He drove a 2012 Hyundai Genesis on Dec. 11, 2022, around 2:50 a.m., going east on Needmore Road when at the exit ramp to Southbound Interstate 75, he crossed over the westbound lanes and ran off the east side for the off-ramp, an online crash report stated.

The vehicle slid sideways down the embankment and collided with the guardrail on I-75 and drove on SB I-75 heading north.

The car then crashed into the front of a 2017 Lincoln MKZ in the middle lane and caused it to overturn, the crash report said.

Both drivers along with Mutabazi’s passengers, two 24-year-old Dayton men, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

As part of the plea agreement, a felony aggravated assault charge and open container, a minor misdemeanor, were both dismissed, court documents aid.

Mutabazi’s sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

