Man killed during Middletown road rage incident identified

MIDDLETOWN — The man who was killed during a road rage incident in Middletown this week has been identified.

Brandon C. Gunstanson, 26, of Middletown, was identified Friday by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after road rage incident; Police locate 2nd vehicle involved, identify alleged shooter

As News Center 7 previously reported, Middletown police and fire responded to the area of Manchester Avenue and Verity Parkway on reports of two vehicles involved in a road rage incident late Tuesday night. Initial reports indicated shots had been fired, according to police.

Police said in a press conference on Wednesday that the cars “rammed into each other” during the incident.

When they got on the scene, first responders found a vehicle up against a pole in the 100 block of South Clinton Street.

>> DEA, FBI conducting investigation in Dayton

Gunstanson was found in the vehicle. He had been shot in the neck and died at the scene.

Investigators announced on Thursday that they located the other vehicle involved in the incident and its driver. They then identified another person as the one who fired a weapon.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Detective Ballinger at (513) 425-7785 or (513) 425-7700.

©2024 Cox Media Group