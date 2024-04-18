1 dead after road rage incident; Police locate 2nd vehicle involved, identify alleged shooter

MIDDLETOWN — Investigators are learning more about the road rage incident that led to a deadly shooting in Middletown.

On Thursday, police said they’ve found the other vehicle involved in the incident.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Middletown police and fire responded to the area of Manchester Avenue and Verity Parkway on reports of two vehicles involved in a road rage incident late Tuesday night. Initial reports indicated shots had been fired, according to police.

Police said in a press conference on Wednesday that the cars “rammed into each other” during the incident.

When they got on the scene, first responders found a vehicle up against a pole in the 100 block of South Clinton Street.

The driver of the vehicle, only described as a male, had been shot in the neck and later died at the scene.

In addition to finding the vehicle, investigators also located its driver. They then identified another person as the one who fired a weapon.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Detective Ballinger at (513) 425-7785 or (513) 425-7700.

