Man investigators say was hired to start fire that destroyed 3 homes indicted

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection to a fire that destroyed three homes and damaged three others.
Michael Fabian, 43, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on five counts of aggravated arson and five counts of arson.
As News Center 7 previously reported, on June 10 firefighters responded to a house fire at the 2100 block of East Fourth Street near Van Leer Street.
One firefighter was hurt.
Investigators told News Center 7 they believed someone hired Fabian to start the fire.
Fabian is in custody and is due next in court on Sept. 10.
