Man hospitalized after driving erratically, crashing into parked car in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man was taken to the hospital after he was driving erratically and crashed into a parked car in Darke County late Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:51 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hollansburg-Tampico Road and Stingley Road in Greenville on initial reports of a traffic offense.

Deputies had been advised that a gray Honda Civic was driving all over the roadway, not stopping at stop signs and driving with its turn signal on.

TRENDING STORIES:

The vehicle reportedly continued southbound on Hollansburg-Tampico Road at a high rate of speed while entering the village of Hollansburg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle veered to the left side of the road and struck a parked, unoccupied car head-on while in Hollansburg.

Medics were dispatched to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 26-year-old Marlon Ramirez of Portland, Indiana.

Ramirez was taken to Reid Health for injuries he sustained in the crash. His condition is unknown at this time.

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be contributing factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group