Man hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man is hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree in Darke County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies, officers, and medics responded at 4:20 p.m. to the 400 block of State 571 on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 60-year-old man was driving a red GMC Sierra pick-up truck on State Route 571 when he slowed down to make a left turn.

He got hit by a gray Honda Accord driven by a 23-year-old man. The Honda went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, the sheriff’s stated.

Medics transported the 23-year-old man to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

The GMC driver was not hurt.

